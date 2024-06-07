Trends from NEET results vindicate DMK on its stand opposing the test: TN CM Stalin

Chennai, Jun 7 (PTI) Trends from the latest NEET results have once again vindicated the DMK on its stand opposing the exam, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday, and reiterated that the entrance test goes against social justice and federalism.

Stalin, in a post on X said: "Trends emerging from the latest #NEET results have once again vindicated our principled opposition to the exam." Issues such as question paper leaks, clustering of toppers at specific centres, and award of marks -- which are mathematically impossible -- under the guise of grace marks highlight the pitfalls of the current union government's centralisation.

These events emphasise the need to restore the preeminence of state governments' and school education system's role in determining criteria for professional course selection, he said.

The DMK president reiterated that NEET and other similar entrance examinations are anti-poor, that they undermine federal polity, go against social justice and impact the availability of doctors in deserving areas.

"Let’s join hands to eradicate this malady. That day is not far," he said The chief minister's remark comes against the background of allegations of inflation of marks and the National Testing Agency (NTA) denying irregularities.

The NTA declared the results of the entrance exam on June 4. PTI VGN ANE