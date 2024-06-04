Trends show INDIA bloc going to form govt: Rajasthan Congress chief

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Vote counting trends indicate that the INDIA bloc would form government at the Centre, Congress Rajasthan president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed on Tuesday. The BJP-led NDA was ahead with leads in 296 seats and the opposition INDIA bloc not far behind in 227 seats as votes were being counted for the Lok Sabha elections.

"INDIA bloc is forming government in the country. There is no question of Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister," Dotasra told reporters here.

On the trends of counting of votes in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states, he said, "It is the blessings of the people. The people have made up their mind. The BJP is a party of liars. It gives mere slogans. They lie." PTI AG ANB ANB