Trends show TMC has edge in jute belt of Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) Trends from the Election Commission data indicate a significant lead for the Trinamool Congress in the jute belt of West Bengal.

Candidates of the ruling party of the state are likely to win in six constituencies, regions related to the jute industry, and three of them are currently held by the BJP, showcasing a potential shift in voter sentiment in favour of the TMC.

Those three seats are Cooch Behar, Barrackpore and Howrah.

In Coochbehar, TMC candidate Jagadish Basunia is leading by a margin of 2,633 votes over his nearest rival, BJP nominee and union minister Nisith Pramanaik.

Hooghly is showing a significant lead for TMC’s Rachana Banerjee, who is ahead by 33,047 votes against the incumbent BJP MP, Locket Chatterjee.

In Barrackpore, TMC candidate Partha Bhowmick is leading by a margin of 53,424 votes over BJP MP Arjun Singh.

TMC also fared well in two other seats in the jute belt, that were not represented by the BJP.

In Murshidabad, Abu Taher Khan of TMC is ahead by 64,653 votes, leaving CPI(M) candidate Md Salim behind. The BJP candidate in this constituency is in third place.

Till 3.15 pm, Howrah has given a commanding lead for TMC’s Parsun Banerjee, who is ahead by an impressive 1,02,600 votes against BJP’s Rathin Chakravorty.

Ranaghat seat is perhaps the only seat in the region where the BJP is leading.

The BJP’s Jagannath Sarkar is ahead by nearly 78,551 votes against TMC's Mukutmani Adhikari there. PTI BSM NN