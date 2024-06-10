TRF claims responsibility for attack on Vaishno Devi pilgrims in Reasi

New Delhi: The Resistance Force (TRF), an outfit of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, on Monday claimed responsibility for the cowardly attack on the bus carrying pilgrims of Mata Vishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists opened fire at the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district on Sunday, killing nine and injuring 41 others.

Earlier Director General of Police R R Swain suspected Pakistani terrorists behind the attack.

"3-4 Pakistani terrorists were involved in firing on the innocent pilgrims and they were assisted by a local terrorist. The cowardly attack is aimed at creating communal tension in the country," Swain said.

The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of Poni area.

Earlier, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said “An unfortunate incident had happened yesterday evening when terrorists targeted the driver of a bus as a result of which he lost control and the vehicle plunged into a gorge resulting in the death of nine persons. A joint operation by police, CRPF and Army is underway to punish those responsible for the incident.”

“Our immediate priority is saving the lives of those injured. We know there is no compensation for loss of life but to help the families, the administration has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 each for the injured,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah are keeping a close watch on the situation and spoke to him immediately after the attack.

“Those responsible will not be spared. The attack is part of a nefarious design to somehow spread turmoil to Jammu region but we are determined to thwart such an attempt,” Sinha claimed as usual.