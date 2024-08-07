TRI, IIT Bombay to jointly promote technologies for rural population in J'Khand

Ranchi, Aug 7 (PTI) Transform Rural India (TRI) in collaboration with IIT Bombay will jointly promote technologies specifically tailored for the rural population in Jharkhand and a pact in this regard has been inked, a statement said on Wednesday.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked in the fourth edition of the India Rural Colloquy (IRC) that discussed actionable strategies for increased growth and employment opportunities in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The fourth edition of the India Rural Colloquy 2024, by TRI, is a series of conversations and events held from August 1-8 Pan-India focussed on rural development.

"In our state of Jharkhand, the Birsa Harit Fund has been launched under the Birsa Harit Gram Yojana of the Rural Development Department for the better future of farmers. Along with this, the MoU signed with Rural Technology Action Group, IIT Bombay, and TRI will lead to rapid development in rural Jharkhand.

"These projects are not only an example for the state of Jharkhand but also a model of innovation for our country, and in the coming times. They will prove to be a milestone for the economic and social upliftment of the state's farmers," Dipak Biruwa, minister of SC, ST, Minority & Backward Caste and Transport.

The 'Birsa Harit Fund' for farmers participating in the government’s 'Birsa Harit Gram Yojana', is aimed at supporting one lakh Birsa Harit Gram Yojna farmers with an approximate financial aid of about Rs 500 crore that will be utilised in 20 years.

Ajay Nath Jha, Tribal Welfare Commissioner (TWC) pointed out that it’s vital that the government pays attention to people's voice and aspirations, the statement said.

"The government can't do everything. We need a non-government empowered body as a one-stop solution to guide Adivasi youth towards employment opportunities and higher study options. Understanding and listening to the needs and aspirations of the community is crucial for the government," Jha said.

During the Colloquy it was discussed that TRI and IIT Bombay will jointly promote technologies specifically tailored for the rural population in Jonha GP of Angara Block in Ranchi.

"TRI and IIT Mumbai will share knowledge, resources, and expertise for the deployment of technologies that cater to rural communities to develop rural micro-enterprises. The proposed collaboration will assist the rural population in addressing major challenges in key areas such as agriculture, employment, climate resilience, health and nutrition, gender inclusivity and education," said Karimuddin Malik, Associate Director, Transform Rural India.

By leveraging the youth demographic, it's possible to catalyse transformative change in rural economies, said Shyamal Santra, Associate Director, TRI.

Aditya Ranjan, Jharkhand Education Project Council, spoke about alarming drop-out rates among children and highlighted two pronged interventions – tola (village) tagging and school tagging wherein teachers will oversee the kids and counsel parents and kids from marginalized communities.

This is the second year the India Rural Colloquy has had events beyond Delhi. The Colloquy gathers diverse voices from civil society, government, and business to inspire ideas and actionable solutions for rural development. PTI NAM RG