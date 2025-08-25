Tri-service seminar on war, warfare to begin at Army War College on Tuesday

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A first-of-its-kind tri-service seminar on war and warfare for military officers to share first-hand operational insights and reflections from modern battlefields is all set to kick off on Tuesday.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan will address the two-day seminar on the opening day of 'Ran Samwad', and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver the plenary address on the final day, the defence ministry said.

The seminar at Army War College, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh brings serving military professionals to the forefront of dialogue on strategy.

"Through meaningful dialogue, it will explore themes ranging from information warfare and grey zone threats to integrated operations and future combat technologies," it said.

A few joint doctrines and the "Technology Perspective & Capability Roadmap (TPCR)" will also be released during the event.

"The seminar aspires to evolve into a prominent forum for addressing global security challenges while reinforcing India's security priorities. It reflects a growing recognition of the need for strategic autonomy, inter-service synergy and credible military discourse that speaks not only about Indian realities, but also of the broader international security environment," it said.

Each session at the event will be led by "serving officers sharing their first-hand operational insights and reflections from modern battlefields," the defence ministry said in a statement.

It has been curated by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, in conjunction with the Army Training Command, under the guidance of the CDS.

"Designed as a dynamic platform for in-uniform narratives and practical perspectives, 'Ran Samwad 2025' aims to enhance interaction, communication and cooperation among military communities on issues critical to warfighting," it said.

Moving beyond academic discourse, the seminar offers a ground-up understanding of the evolving nature of warfare, rooted in live experience and professional expertise from combat soldiers, the ministry said.

The event is expected to feature the participation of top military leadership from all three services, alongside renowned defence experts, leaders from the defence industry and international security professionals.

This inaugural edition, being hosted by the Indian Army, will lay the foundation for a rotational conduct of the seminar across the services, with the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force set to take the lead in subsequent years. PTI KND SKY SKY