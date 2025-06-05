Tri-services all-woman circumnavigation sailing expedition team returns home

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A tri-services circumnavigation sailing expedition team comprising 12 women officers returned home on Wednesday after completing a ground-breaking international voyage to Seychelles during which they faced tropical squalls, rough seas and extended fatigue.

The historic expedition, launched on April 7 from Mumbai, marked the first-ever international open-sea sailing mission by an all-woman team from the Indian armed forces.

"Aboard the indigenously-built Indian Armed Services Vessel 'Triveni', a 56-foot sailing yacht, the team of 11 women officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force navigated nearly two months of challenging open-sea conditions. Enduring tropical squalls, rough sea states, and extended fatigue, the crew demonstrated exceptional endurance and unflinching resolve," the defence minister said in a statement.

The tri-services sailing expedition team returned home on June 4 after "completing a ground-breaking 1,800-nautical-mile international voyage to Seychelles," it said.

The expedition was ceremonially flagged-in by Commandant, College of Military Engineering Lieutenant General AK Ramesh in Mumbai.

He hailed the mission as a milestone in the journey of gender-inclusive operational excellence. Applauding the courage and determination of the team, he emphasised the growing role of women as key contributors to the armed forces' operational strength.

The Mumbai-Seychelles-Mumbai expedition not only symbolises the empowerment of women in the armed forces but also pays tribute to India's legendary warrior queens such as Rani Velu Nachiyar, Rani Durgavati and Rani Lakshmi Bai, whose deeds continue to inspire generations, the ministry had earlier said.

The crew included Lt Col Anuja, Maj Karamjeet, Maj Tanyah, Capt Omita, Capt Dauli and Capt Prajakta from the Indian Army; Lt Cdr Priyanka from the Indian Navy; and Sqn Ldr Vibha, Sqn Ldr Shraddha, Sqn Ldr Aruvi and Sqn Ldr Vaishali from the Indian Air Force.

"As India continues to expand its maritime footprint and capabilities, the successful completion of this voyage serves as a symbol of the armed forces' commitment to excellence, equality, and strategic vision -- led proudly by its women warriors on the high seas," the statement said. PTI KND HIG