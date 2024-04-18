Tri-services all-women crew completes challenging sailing expedition

New Delhi: A tri-services all-women crew has completed a nearly four-week rigorous sailing expedition under challenging circumstances in the Arabian Sea as a precursor to an arduous blue-water voyage around the world.

Advertisment

The crew comprising 12 valiant women officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and the Indian Air Force carried the voyage to prepare for the global circumnavigation competition scheduled to take place in September, officials said on Thursday.

The crew embarked on the journey under the banner of the Army Adventure Wing and the Army Aqua Nodal Centre of the College of Military Engineering, they said.

The voyage, which is a precursor to a much more challenging global circumnavigation competition, spanned over 27 days and tested their endurance and skills in some of the most demanding maritime conditions, an Army official said.

Advertisment

"The successful completion of this expedition by the all-women crew highlights the capabilities and potential of women officers in leading and executing complex and challenging missions," he said.

The training expedition is formally culminating on Friday with a voyage from Mumbai to Lakshadweep and back.

The women sailors have collectively logged more than 6000 nautical miles of training already.

Advertisment

The crew is preparing themselves for 'Around the World Sailing Competition' that is set to mark a significant milestone in India's military history, the official said.

During their expedition, the women sailors navigated through varying wind conditions, sweltering heat, and choppy waters, showcasing not only their physical prowess but also their mental fortitude and teamwork, said another official The journey was broken down into four legs, each presenting unique challenges and learning opportunities for the crew, strengthening their capabilities for the upcoming global circumnavigation challenge, he said.

"This expedition is not just about marking geographical milestones but also breaking cultural and gender barriers. The initiative celebrates 'Nari Shakti' (women power) and emphasises the importance of inclusivity and diversity," the official said.

"As the team prepares for their global journey in the coming months, their story is already inspiring many across the nation and the world, showing that with resilience and determination, barriers can be broken, and new paths can be forged," he said.

The official further adds: "This historic journey not only exemplifies the spirit of adventure but also underscores the significance of fostering inclusivity and diversity within maritime and military endeavours." The flagging-in ceremony, to be held on Friday evening at Marve in Mumbai, will celebrate the achievements of the courageous women sailors, who have collectively logged more than 6000 nautical miles of training, he said.