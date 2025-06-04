Tri-services all-women Mumbai-Seychelles-Mumbai sailing expedition concludes

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Marking a historic milestone in India’s maritime and military history, a tri-services all-women sailing expedition from Mumbai to Seychelles and back successfully concluded on Wednesday after covering 3,600 nautical miles over nearly 55 days at sea.

The Defence Ministry announced the successful completion of the pioneering international voyage undertaken by an all-women crew representing the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

This is the first time an all-women team from all three branches of the Indian armed forces has embarked on such a mission.

The expedition, launched on April 7, 2025, aboard the Indian Armed Services Vessel (IASV) Triveni, was flagged in at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), Mumbai, by Lt Gen A.K. Ramesh, Commandant, College of Military Engineering, on June 4.

"Marking a new milestone in India's maritime and military history, an all-women team of officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force returned to Mumbai today after successfully completing a pioneering international sailing expedition to Seychelles and back.

"The Tri-Services All-Women Sailing Expedition, launched on April 7, 2025, covered a total distance of 3,600 nautical miles over nearly 55 days at sea," the ministry said.

IASV Triveni, a 50-foot indigenously designed and built sailing yacht, is made of fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) and equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and communication systems, including GPS, AIS, and satellite communication.

It features a main sail area of approximately 1,500 square feet and carries multiple auxiliary sails such as Genoa and Spinnaker. The vessel is capable of sustaining nearly 60 days of continuous sailing.

The expedition’s crew consisted of 11 women officers, including Lt Col Anuja, Maj Karamjeet, Maj Tanyah, Capt Omita, Capt Dauli, and Capt Prajakta of the Army, Lt Cdr Priyanka of the Navy, and Sqn Ldrs Vibha, Shraddha, Aruvi, and Vaishali of IAF.

They surmounted challenges such as unpredictable sea states, intermittent tropical squalls, fluctuating monsoon winds, equipment troubleshooting, and long-duration fatigue during the voyage.

Nevertheless, the officers demonstrated exemplary seamanship, resilience, and teamwork under demanding open-sea conditions, the statement said.

During their stopover in Seychelles, the crew participated in a range of diplomatic and defence engagements.

These included a ceremonial flag-off hosted by the Government of Seychelles, meetings with the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chief of Combined Defence Staff, and a formal interaction with the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles.

These engagements served to strengthen bilateral ties and highlight the expedition’s soft-power dimension, promoting maritime diplomacy.

The officers were chosen through a rigorous multi-stage selection and training process jointly conducted by the Army Adventure Wing, the Indian Navy’s Ocean Sailing Node, and the Air Force Adventure Cell.

From a pool of 41 candidates, 11 were selected based on tests of physical endurance, psychological resilience, leadership, and sailing aptitude.

"This expedition is a powerful symbol of Nari Shakti in the Indian Armed Forces, highlighting the growing role of women in operational and leadership roles. It also exemplifies the spirit of jointness, showcasing seamless collaboration between the three services in planning, training, and execution," the Defence Ministry said.