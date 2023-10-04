Tri-services conclave deliberates on synergy of operations, ways to boost military prowess

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Senior military commanders of the three services carried out a comprehensive review of the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh as well as ways to enhance India's overall military prowess at a two-day conclave, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The tri-services commanders' conference (Western Grouping) was held in Delhi on October 3 and 4 under the aegis of Western Air Command. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan presided over the conference.

The commanders reviewed various aspects of national security including the situation in eastern Ladakh, the people said.

The defence ministry said the commanders "reviewed the current geopolitical situation, deliberated on the means to enhance operational preparedness and synergy of operations in the area of interest." "Discussions were also held on ensuring integrity of our borders and mitigating threats. Involved discussions and free exchange of ideas took place amidst an environment of bonhomie," it said in a statement.

The two-day conference was hosted by Air Marshal P M Sinha, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command.

The Indian Air Force's Western Air Command looks after the security of the air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as some other parts of north India. Indian Army's General Officers Commanding in Chief of Northern Command, South Western Command, Southern Command and Western Command were among those present at the conclave.

Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Naval Command and Air Officers Commanding in Chief of South Western Air Command and Southern Air Command were also among those who attended the conclave.

The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chief of Staff Committee, the Director General Defence Intelligence Agency and the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) also attended the conference.

The people cited above said discussions also focused on ways to enhance combat readiness and border infrastructure along the LAC.

The ties between India and China came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border row that began in May 2020.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

India and China held the 19th round of Corps Commander-level talks on August 13 and 14 with a focus on resolving pending issues at the standoff areas of Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh. PTI MPB CK