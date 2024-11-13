Tri-Services exercise 'Poorvi Prahar' enhances joint operational readiness in Arunachal: Army

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A high-intensity tri-Services exercise -- 'Poorvi Prahar' -- is currently underway in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to hone the combat effectiveness of the three Services in executing integrated joint operations in the challenging mountainous terrain, Army officials said on Wednesday.

The exercise brings together a "wide spectrum" of cutting-edge military platforms and systems, showcasing India's advancements in modern warfare technology, they said.

"The exercise underscores India's determination to maintain a robust and adaptable defence posture along its eastern frontier, especially in light of evolving regional dynamics. By conducting 'Exercise Poorvi Prahar', the Indian armed forces are enhancing their ability to execute seamless, multi-domain operations across land, air, and sea, reinforcing India's strategic deterrence capabilities," the Army said.

The Indian Army is conducting the high-intensity tri-Services exercise from November 10-18 in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, a senior official said.

"This large-scale, joint exercise aims to hone the combat effectiveness of the Indian Army, the Navy, and the Air Force in executing integrated joint operations in the challenging mountainous terrain of the region, thereby enhancing inter-service coordination and operational readiness," the Army said.

Participating forces from all three Services are utilising advanced fighter aircraft, reconnaissance platforms, helicopters such as Chinook and Advanced Light Helicopter Rudra, along with M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers, which are newly inducted into the artillery units, it said.

"These state-of-the-art assets provide an unprecedented level of mobility, firepower, and precision in the region's challenging topography," the Army said.

A key feature of 'Ex Poorvi Prahar' is the integration of innovative technologies that are reshaping the future of military operations, it added.

Troops are operating and refining skills with swarm drones, First Person View (FPV) drones, and loitering munitions, cutting-edge technologies that dramatically enhance situational awareness, precision strikes, and operational flexibility, said the official.

The incorporation of these tools into the exercise "reflects the military's commitment to leveraging next-generation technologies to bolster defence capabilities", the official added.

This exercise serves as a platform for further absorption and integration of advanced technological tools and joint command structures that improve collaboration across Services.

"One of the core components of the exercise is the development of a Common Operating Picture through joint control structures that optimise coordination between ground, air, and naval forces. Real-time information is seamlessly shared through systems operating on satellite communications, powered by AI-driven analytics, enabling more precise decision-making and faster response times," the Army said. The use of Artificial Intelligence and satellite communication technologies is pivotal in optimising multi-service operations, ensuring that commanders have access to a "comprehensive, real-time view of the battlefield", it said.

This technological integration allows forces to act with greater precision, agility, and coordination, making the joint forces more adaptable to the evolving nature of warfare.

The Indian Army, the Navy, and the Air Force continue to collaborate and innovate to stay at the forefront of military excellence, ensuring the nation's readiness to meet the security challenges of tomorrow, the official said. PTI KND = KVK KVK