Tri-services motorcycle expedition flagged off from Vizag, to spread Lord Buddha's message

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A tri-services motorcycle expedition that aims to spread Lord Buddha's messages of peace, compassion and fraternity through Nepal, India and Sri Lanka, was on Thursday flagged off from the Naval Dockyard at Visakhapatnam.

The Eastern Naval Command, in a post on X, also shared some photos of the event.

"The Tri-Services Lord Buddha Circuit Motorcycle Expedition was flagged off by VAdm Rajesh Pendharkar, #FOCINC, East from Naval Dockyard, #Visakhapatnam today," it said.

"#INSSahyadri which is named after the fabled Sahyadri ranges has been home to significant Buddhist historical sites and aptly formed the backdrop of the biking expedition which has been conceptualised under the #BIMSTEC framework and the aegis of #MHAIndia," it added.

The Eastern Naval Command said the expedition aims to spread the messages of Lord Buddha -- peace, compassion and fraternity through Nepal, India and Sri Lanka.

Organisers said the expedition comprises officers from the Indian Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, and it aims to retrace the sacred footsteps of Lord Buddha, connecting holy sites, while spreading the timeless message of peace, compassion, unity, and regional friendship across BIMSTEC nations.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organisation that was established in 1997 with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration.

Initially known as BIST-EC (Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Thailand Economic Cooperation), the organisation is now known as BIMSTEC and comprises seven Member States, with the admission of Myanmar later in 1997, and Bhutan and Nepal in 2004.

The expedition initiative has the support of BIMSTEC, Nalanda University, Land Ports Authority of India, Prasar Bharati, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Bihar Tourism, and other institutional partners, they said.

Traversing thousands of kilometres across India, the riders will pass through major spiritual, cultural, and maritime heritage landmarks. PTI KND RHL