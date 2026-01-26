Tri-services tableau celebrates India's victory in Op Sindoor, IAF floats salute veterans, heroes

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) A tri-services tableau depicting replicas of major weapon systems, including Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets and the formidable S-400 system, deployed by the Indian military during Operation Sindoor last May, was showcased during the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on Monday.

Besides, a glass-cased set up carried on a trailer, portrayed an integrated operational centre, depicting the conduct of the decisive military action with the use of potent weapons systems such as BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

The model presented a symbolic image for India's proposed ambitious 'Sudarshan Chakra' for equipping the country's vital installations with an air defence system to ensure complete aerial protection.

Mission Sudarshan Chakra was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2025. It is named after Lord Krishna's weapon.

The rear portion of the trailer depicted BrahMos missiles striking an adversary's target, while the hemispherical glass case had some military personnel and civilians inside it, symbolising the sense of protection.

A large hand clad in military olive, with a raised forefinger, emerging out of the glass case and holding a 'Sudarshan Chakra' was also depicted in the set up, a symbolic reference to Lord Krishna's protective weapon.

India showcased its frontline military assets including BrahMos and Akash missiles, rocket launcher system 'Suryastra', Main Battle Tank Arjun and newly-raised Shaktiban Regiment at the Republic Day parade.

The ceremonial event at the Kartavya Path also celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor with a special arrowhead formation during the flypast and through display of a special tri-services tableau marking the synergy among the Army, Navy and the Air Force during May 7-10 conflict with Pakistan.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

The tri-services tableau by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) showcases India's victory in Operation Sindoor and the jointness the three wings of the armed forces displayed during the decisive action.

The DMA tableau was divided into two parts.

One side feature lethal military weapons that proved crucial during the operation. The other side depicted the destruction of the infrastructure on the side of the adversary.

"We want to convey the message of our victory achieved through joint efforts. It was an 88-hour operation," a military official told PTI on January 22.

Thirty tableaux -- 17 from various states and Union Territories, and 13 from ministries and services -- rolled down the Kartavya Path during the ceremonial event whose dominant theme this year was 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

The Air Headquarters presented a tableau, themed "Sangram se Rashtra Nirman Tak" ('From Battle to Nation Building'), honouring the contribution of the veterans while they were in service and later post retirement.

The front portion of the tableau featured the Amar Jawan Jyoti, 3D models of historic war machines, which include the T-55 and Vijayant tank, MiG-21, Mirage-2000 and Jaguar aircraft, INS Mysore and INS Rajput, and representations from the 1965, 1971 wars and 1999 Kargil Operation Vijay.

The rear portion highlighted the role of veterans in national development, focusing on their voluntary efforts in flood relief, medical services, education and the 'Make in India' initiative.

A tableau was also presented by the Navy Headquarters that presented a vivid depiction of the theme 'Strong Navy for a Strong Nation'.

It depicted a stitched ship from the 5th century CE, now christened as INSV Kaundinya, Gurab class ships of the Maratha Navy, and frontline indigenous platforms, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri.

The tableau featured a depiction of the circumnavigation route followed by Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini as part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition.

Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa -- the crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, jointly led the tableau.

On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, the two women officers were honoured with the Shaurya Chakra award, months after they made history by completing an extraordinary expedition to circumnavigate the globe, covering 21,600 nautical miles (approximately 40,000 km) over an eight-month period onboard INSV Tarini.

In addition to naval personnel, young cadets from the Sea Cadets Corps, a non-governmental organisation that imparts basic nautical skills to youth in Mumbai, marched alongside the naval tableau.

The broad theme of the tableaux presented this year was -- 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat', showcasing a unique mix of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity, officials said.