Trial court bail to Kejriwal had 'exposed' BJP's conspiracy, so ED challenged it in HC: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a mockery of the justice system after the Delhi High Court put on hold a trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Singh said the trial court's bail to the Delhi chief minister "exposed" the conspiracy of the BJP and the party should apologise to the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal.

Taking to X, Singh said in a post in Hindi, "Look at the hooliganism of the Modi government, the trial court's order has not yet come, even a copy of the order has not been received, so Modi's ED reached the High Court to challenge which order? What is happening in this country? "Modi ji, why are you making a mockery of the justice system? The entire country is watching you?" the AAP MP said.

At a press conference, Singh termed the trial court order was "historic" and completely "exposed" the role of the BJP government and ED operated by it.

"The court order clearly shows that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is fabricating facts against us and presenting documents in its favour in the court, statements are taken from witnesses under pressure," he said.

The trial court clearly said that no evidence or money trail was presented by the ED in connection with alleged transactions related to Goa polls, claimed Singh.

"This whole thing is false and nothing but baseless stories, fake evidence with an aim to finish AAP and Kejriwal's politics," he charged.

Each para of the court order will show how the BJP government in a "deep conspiracy" sent Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and him behind bars, Singh charged.

"ED was so rattled by the court order that it reached the high court to challenge it even before the trial court order copy was uploaded on court's website," he claimed further.

Such a move was never seen before in the history of the country. The high court will take cognizance of this fact, Singh said.

The ED also failed to tell the court how much time will it take to establish money trail related to Goa elections, he said citing the trial court order.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED in the high court, sought a stay on the trial court order contending that the agency was not given a proper opportunity to argue its case.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him. PTI SLB VIT ZMN