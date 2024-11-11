Trial in RG Kar rape-murder case begins in Kolkata court

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) The trial in the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital started after prime accused Sanjay Roy was produced before a Kolkata court on Monday.

The court proceedings are being held in-camera at the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das.

Roy was brought to the court in the afternoon and the proceedings are being held behind closed doors.

Roy has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder).

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the on-duty woman doctor's body was found inside the seminar room of the RG Kar Hospital. Later, the CBI took up probe of the case following a Calcutta High Court order. PTI SCH ACD