Trial incineration of gas tragedy waste begins in Pithampur; all parameters normal, says official

Indore, Feb 28 (PTI) The trial incineration of 10 tonnes of waste linked to the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy commenced on Friday in Pithampur area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district with initial reports indicating that air quality and other monitored parameters remained within normal ranges, officials said here.

This trial disposal, which involves 10 tonnes out of a total of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste, is being conducted following directives from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

"We started the process of burning 10 tonnes of waste in the designated plant's incinerator at 3pm under strict monitoring of the MP Pollution Control Board. All reports are normal at present. Air quality and other parameters are normal," Indore division commissioner Deepak Singh, who visited the site, told reporters.

On January 6, the HC had directed the state government to take steps within six weeks to dispose of the waste by following safety guidelines. In its order of February 18, MP Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain had directed that the state government undertake "first trial run of 10 metric ton by taking all protocols into consideration" on February 27.

"If there is no adverse effect, the second trial run will take place on March 4, followed by the third trial run on March 10. Thereafter, based on results of same, after the due tests, they will continue to dispose of the remaining waste and file the status report," the HC said.

The Supreme Court had, on February 27, refused to interfere with the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court to transfer and dispose of the waste. The bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih had also refused to stay the test process.

Allaying fears of the general public, the Madhya Pradesh government has maintained that the waste comprises soil from the now-defunct Union Carbide factory, reactor residue, Sevin (pesticide) residue, naphthalene residue, and "semi-processed" waste.

The government has cited scientific assessments to support the safety of the waste due to the absence of Methyl Isocyanate (MIC) gas and radioactive particles.

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which occurred during the night of December 2-3, 1984, involved a catastrophic leak of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas from the Union Carbide facility resulting in the deaths of at least 5,479 people and left thousands with severe health repercussions, marking it as one of the deadliest industrial disasters in history.

The waste is being disposed of as per standard operating procedure set by the pollution control boards of the Centre and MP, said Dhar district magistrate Priyank Mishra, adding a live broadcast of the incineration process has been organised outside the unit in Pithampur.

Explaining the process, State Pollution Control Board regional officer Srinivas Dwivedi said five types of waste from the Union Carbide factory were mixed in appropriate proportion with a mixer in the Pithampur waste disposal plant, after which the incinerator' was heated to 850 degrees Celsius.

"Following this, 10 tonnes of waste is being put in the incinerator in instalments. The burning process will take about 72 hours. The ash, solid residue, water and gases emitted during different stages of the process of destroying the waste will also be disposed of properly," Dwivedi said.

A large contingent of police is at the site since the area has seen protests ever since the 337 tonnes of waste was brought to Pithampur from Bhopal, some 250 kilometres away, in special trucks on January 2.

The protests in the first week of January in Pithampur, one of the state's main industrial belts close to Indore, which included an immolation attempt as well as marches to the incineration unit, had forced the state government to approach court for further orders.

The MP government also held awareness sessions for the public, which saw the participation of ministers and top bureaucrats, to ensure the incineration passes off peacefully.

Meanwhile, a functionary of Pithampur Industrial Organisation said there was no impact on staff attendance at units in the region amid the trial incineration of the waste.

"The situation in Pithampur industrial area is absolutely normal during the burning of Union Carbide waste. No impact has been observed on the attendance of workers in factories. Work is going on in factories as usual," Gautam Kothari, president of Pithampur Industrial Organisation, told PTI.

He also expressed satisfaction at the arrangements made in connection with the incineration.

"There are 1,250 units in Pithampur industrial area where more than one lakh workers work, including migrants from other states," he said. PTI HWP MAS NP SKL BNM