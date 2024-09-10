Trial run between Sahibabad, New Ashok Nagar likely to start from November: NCRTC

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The National Capital region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Tuesday said the trial run on 12-kilometre section from Sahibabad to Delhi's New Ashok Nagar is expected to start from November.

According to a statement, the New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat station in Delhi is nearing completion.

"The construction work is now in its final stage and it is expected that the trial run for about 12 km section from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar will start from November. Once operational, this station will enable seamless travel between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South RRTS stations in about 35-40 minutes," the statement said.

The Delhi section of the NCRTC corridor features a nine-km elevated viaduct and a five-km underground stretch. With the viaduct construction completed, work is progressing rapidly on track laying and overhead electrification (OHE) installations. This 14-km stretch includes the Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar stations, all of which are nearing completion, the statement said.

"The New Ashok Nagar station spans around 215 metres in length and 30 metres in width. The concourse and platform levels are complete and the roof work is progressing. Track-laying activities are almost complete till New Ashok Nagar. OHE and signalling activities are also in progress," it said.

The commuters will be benefited from the 90-metre-long and 6-metre-wide foot over bridge (FOB) being constructed by the NCRTC connecting the New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat station to the metro station, the statement said.

This FOB will directly link the concourse level of the metro station to the concourse of NCRTC station, allowing passengers to transition smoothly between these transport modes without leaving the station premises, it added.

The statement further stated that this integration will help reduce traffic congestion and provide significant convenience, especially for women, the elderly, children, and passengers with heavy luggage.

"The station is equipped with four escalators for seamless passenger movement from platform to concourse level. Platform screen doors (PSDs) are also being installed at the platform level for passenger safety," it said.

To improve connectivity and accessibility to the station from nearby areas, NCRTC is also constructing two additional FOBs at the station, the statement said.

The entry of the station will feature parking spaces accommodating over 550 two-wheelers and four-wheelers. This parking facility will significantly enhance convenience for passengers commuting by personal vehicles, it said.

Additionally, New Ashok Nagar station will have dedicated pick-up and drop-off points for vehicles. Passengers arriving at or departing from the station will benefit from an off-road service line, where cabs and autos can conveniently drop them off or pick them up, the statement said.

"Currently, Namo Bharat train services are operational on a 42-km stretch from Sahibabad to Meerut South. Once the entire 82-km corridor is completed by the targeted deadline of June 2025, passengers will be able to travel between Delhi and Meerut in less than an hour," it added. PTI NIT NIT BHJ BHJ