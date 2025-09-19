Trial run conducted on 5-km stretch of Indore Metro phase 2

Indore, Sep 19 (PTI) The trial run for the second phase of the metro rail was conducted successfully in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, an official said.

The metro was tested at a speed of 5-10 kmph on a nearly 5-km stretch between Super Corridor No. 3 and MR-10 stations, the official from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) said.

He said the stretch is part of the 17.50-km priority corridor between Gandhi Nagar and Radisson Square stations.

Commercial operations on a 6-km section between Gandhi Nagar station and Super Corridor station No. 3 have already begun under the first phase, the official said.

He said that approvals from the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) are required before starting commercial operations on the second phase, and efforts are being made to secure both clearances by the end of October.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first phase of metro operations on May 31 to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Holkar dynasty ruler Devi Ahilyabai.

According to officials, a 31.32 km of metro corridor is being built in Indore at an estimated cost of Rs 7,500.80 crore.

The corridor will comprise 28 stations in the city, which has a population of more than 35 lakh. The project aims to provide an easier, faster and environmentally friendly public transport.