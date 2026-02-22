Trial run of Agartala-Kolkata bus via Dhaka positive sign: Tripura minister

Agartala, Feb 22 (PTI) Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Sunday termed the trial run for resuming the Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka, which remained suspended for a year due to political turmoil in Bangladesh, a "positive sign" for the northeastern state.

The Royal-Maitri international bus service conducted a trial run on Saturday by operating a bus from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka.

"We could not accept what happened in Bangladesh over the past year. Now the situation is changing after the formation of a new government through an election," Chowdhury told reporters.

Asserting that the rule of law has been established in Bangladesh, he said the democratically elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rehman would maintain good relations with its neighbours as it has traditionally done.

"The trial run for resumption of the Agartala-Kolkata bus via Dhaka undertaken by the Royal-Maitri international bus service is a welcome and strategic step. I have learnt that the Assistant High Commission office in Agartala will start issuing visas at the earliest," he said.

Asserting that the people of Tripura have never considered Bangladesh an enemy but part of the family, the minister expressed hope that the new government would work to enhance cooperation on all fronts -- from trade and commerce to culture -- for mutual benefit.

The Royal-Maitri international bus service has been suspended for the past year due to political turmoil in the neighbouring country. PTI PS MNB