Trial run of Delhi govt's ambitious mohalla bus service kicks off

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The trial run of the Delhi government's mohalla bus service commenced on Monday on two routes and will continue for a week, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

At a press conference, he said there will be 2,080 buses under the scheme and the government plans to introduce all by 2025. Of these, 1,040 will be operated by the DTC and the rest by DIMTS, the minister said.

The fare will be the same as AC buses of the Delhi government and women can avail free rides using Pink passes.

"The introduction of the mohalla bus service marks a significant step towards enhancing last-mile connectivity in our city," Gahlot said.

Giving details of the buses being used for the service, he said these are designed to navigate highly congested areas with limited road width, providing a reliable and efficient transportation option for the locals.

"The trial will help us gather essential feedback to ensure the service meets the needs of Delhiites," he said.

The minister said the routes are being finalised with help from various organisations, including IIT-Delhi.

The trial run will continue for seven days on two routes -- Pradhan Enclave Pushta to Majlis Park Metro Station and Akshardham Metro Station to Mayur Vihar Phase-III Paper Market.

The buses, painted green for easy identification by passengers, are equipped with six battery packs with a total capacity of 196KW, providing a range of over 200 km with an opportunity charging of 45 minutes.

These nine-meter buses have 23 passenger seats and a standing capacity of 13. Six seats are coloured pink, marking these reserved for women passengers, according to a statement.

The Delhi government is currently operating 100 buses acquired from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to enhance last-mile connectivity. The maximum route length of these mohalla buses is 10 km.

Gahlot said these buses will help in boosting first and last-mile connectivity, particularly in areas where standard 12-metre buses face operational challenges due to their size and turning radius.

The Delhi government has built 16 depots across the city for parking and maintenance of mohalla buses.