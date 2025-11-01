Trial run of Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line up to Byasi likely next year: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Nov 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday said the trial run of the train up to Byasi in Tehri district, a part of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project, could be conducted by next year.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the work on the mountain rail project is progressing rapidly and efforts are being made to ensure a trial run of the train up to Byasi or a railway station to be built near it by next year.

He said 70 per cent of the construction work on the rail line has been completed.

The foundation stone for the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project was laid in 2012, he added.