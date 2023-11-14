Trial run of Terminal 4 at Chennai Airport begins

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India started the trial run of Chennai airport's Terminal 4, with the launch of domestic flight services on Tuesday.

An Air India flight carrying 148 passengers from Port Blair arrived here following the pilot launch. The aircraft later left for Bengaluru with 152 passengers on-board.

Airport director C V Deepak handed over the boarding pass to the first passenger of an Air India flight, to mark the launch of services from the new terminal.

In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Phase 1 of the Rs 1,260 crore new integrated terminal building at the Chennai International airport, aimed at enhancing the passenger services.

The addition of this new integrated terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA.

“Terminal 4, which was under renovation since the commencement of T-2 is now ready to roll. Trial operations by Air India are being held on November 14 and regular domestic operations will commence from November 15.” Chennai airport said in its official social media post.

All domestic Air India and Alliance Air flights would operate from T-4 terminal starting from November 15, it said.

“Terminal 4 is now made fully operational to handle domestic flight operations. Starting November 15, all domestic operations of Air India and Alliance Air will be shifted to Terminal 4”, it added. PTI VIJ ROH