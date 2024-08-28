Trial runs begin on two new routes of Delhi govt's Mohalla bus service

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Trial runs on two new routes of the Mohalla Bus service have started, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said on Wednesday.

Trials are already underway on two other routes -- Pradhan Enclave Pushta to Majlis Park Metro Station and Akshardham Metro Station to Mayur Vihar Phase III Paper Market.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "As our Mohalla Bus trials continue successfully, we will add two more trial routes today -- Kailash Colony Metro Station to PNB Gitanjali Colony and Lok Kalyan Marg metro station to Vasant Vihar Metro station. These routes will cover 6-7 South Campus colleges like JMC, Maitreyi Venkateshwara, ARSD, RLA, Motilal. This addition will bring public transport to the last mile, especially for young Delhiites!" The buses under the Mohalla Bus Scheme are painted green and are equipped with six battery packs with a total capacity of 196KW, providing a range of over 200 km with an opportunity charging of 45 minutes.

The nine-metre-long buses have 23 passenger seats and a standing capacity of 13. Six seats are coloured pink, marking them reserved for women passengers. There will be 2,080 buses under the scheme and the government plans to introduce all by 2025. Of these, 1,040 will be operated by the DTC and the rest by DIMTS. Currently, the government is operating 100 buses acquired from the DMRC.