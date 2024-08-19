Tribal Affairs Minister Oram admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, on Monday, official sources said.

He was admitted around 9 pm in the new private ward under Dr Anant Mohan, head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders.

"He is stable," an official source said.

Oram's wife Jhingia Oram (58) died of dengue on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

He was also undergoing treatment at the same hospital after being diagnosed with dengue. PTI PLB SZM