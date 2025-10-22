Tribal Affairs Ministry announces Tribal Business Conclave-2025 from Nov 12

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Wednesday announced the Tribal Business Conclave 2025, a national platform to promote tribal entrepreneurship and innovation as part of India's vision for an "Aatmanirbhar" and "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

The conclave, scheduled for November 12 at the Yashobhoomi convention centre in New Delhi, will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and highlight the role of tribal communities in India's growth story.

Organised jointly by the Ministries of Tribal Affairs, Culture, and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the conclave will bring together tribal entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers to foster innovation, market linkages and inclusive economic opportunities.

The event will feature pitching sessions for tribal startups, knowledge workshops with industry leaders, a CEO's forum on sustainability and market access and an exhibition showcasing over 100 tribal enterprises offering crafts, forest produce and green technologies.

Key partners include FICCI, Startup India, and the PanIIT Alumni Reach for Gram Udyogi (PRAYOGI) Foundation, which will support mentorship, incubation and investment facilitation.

The ministry said the conclave aims to connect traditional wisdom with modern business practices, enabling tribal communities to access finance, expand markets and integrate into national and global value chains.

Commemorating the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the government said the initiative reflects the Prime Minister's vision of Janjatiya Gaurav and "Vocal for Local" and underlines that India's development journey will be complete only when grassroots innovators are at its core.