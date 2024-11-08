Tribal Affairs ministry to spend 3.5 lakh-crore for uplift of communities: Minister Oram

Guwahati, Nov 8 (PTI) Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram on Friday said his ministry had been revamped, with increased budgetary allocations to ensure sufficient funds for welfare schemes aimed at tribal communities.

Oram was speaking here at the inauguration of the eight-day-long Purvottar Aadi Mahotsav, a national festival celebrating tribal craft, culture, cuisine, and commerce.

He said Rs 3.5 lakh-crore will be spent this year for the uplift of the tribals and 25,000 km of roads will be constructed in tribal dominated areas.

‘Janjati Gaurav Divas’ will be observed on November 15 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the central programme at Jamui in Bihar, the Union minister added.

Assam Tribal Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu, also present at the inaugural ceremony, highlighted the role of different schemes and agencies for providing market linkages to goods produced by tribal communities.

Union MoS for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey, TRIFED chairman Ramsinh Rathwa were present on the occasion, a statement said.

Organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED), the festival features exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, art, paintings, fabric and jewellery through 104 stalls.

Over 200 tribal artisans and artistes from the north eastern states are participating in the Mahotsav, the statement added. PTI SSG SSG MNB