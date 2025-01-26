Tribal affairs ministry's R-Day tableau showcases genesis of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Sunday offered glimpses into the genesis of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, being celebrated to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

The Republic-Day tableau of the ministry on Kartavya Path showcased the contribution of tribal communities in India's freedom struggle as well as in nation-building since independence.

Munda is a legendary tribal leader and social reformer.

The tableau displayed the tribal ethos, which was depicted through an ancient Sal tree, personified by Birsa Munda, with its deep roots strongly grounded in a lush green forested land.

The imagery encapsulates the tribal wisdom that believes in a symbiotic relationship between nature and human growth.

The tribal slogan -- "Jal, Jungle, Jameen" -- is a global model for sustainable development.

The heart of the tableau depicts the sacrifice of Birsa Munda in the freedom struggle. His call against the British for "Abua Disum, Abua Raaj" (our country, our rule) was reflected in the display. PTI NAB RC