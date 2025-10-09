Tribal art exhibition in Delhi to highlight conservation ethos, cultural heritage

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A four-day tribal art exhibition will be organised in the national capital to celebrate the conservation ethos and cultural heritage of tribal communities living in and around India’s tiger reserves, officials said.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the exhibition, titled "Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre,” at the India Habitat Centre here on Thursday evening.

In its fourth edition, the annual event is being organised by the Sankala Foundation with the support of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) under the Union environment ministry and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

The exhibition aims to highlight the conservation ethos of tribal communities living in and around India's tiger reserves and their deep relationship with forests and wildlife, the ministry said in a statement.

The event will feature around 250 paintings and crafts reflecting their traditional knowledge, sustainable practices and rich cultural heritage.

This year, the exhibition will bring together more than 50 tribal artists from across 17 states, and it will feature art forms such as Gond, Warli and Saura. Proceeds from the sale of artwork will go directly to the artists.

The exhibition, open till October 12, seeks to raise awareness among urban audiences about tiger conservation, habitat protection and alternative livelihood options that help reduce forest dependence while fostering human-wildlife harmony.