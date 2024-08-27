Tribal art takes centre stage at exhibition in J&K's Patnitop

Patnitop (Udhampur), Aug 27 (PTI) Nestled in the scenic hills of Patnitop, a prominent tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, an art exhibition is capturing the attention of art enthusiasts and tourists alike.

The works of numerous nationally acclaimed artists and craftspeople that showcase a harmonious blend of ancient tribal traditions and contemporary art forms are being showcased at the exhibition.

The highlight of the exhibition is "Nav Durga" — a 700-year-old Phad art from Rajasthan. This ancient narrative art, renowned for its rich storytelling tradition, is being reimagined with contemporary themes, showcasing the seamless integration of age-old practices with modern artistic expressions.

"This folk narrative painting of Bhilwara is a 700-year-old ancient art passed down through generations in our family. As the first female artist of our family's 31st generation, I carry forward this Phad tribal art. Today's 'Nav Durga' is described through a poem, which describes every devi in the modern composition," Kritika Joshi, an award-winning artist from Rajasthan, told PTI.

The exhibition's intricate display of tribal aesthetics, vibrant colours, and traditional motifs is a testament to the artists' dedication to preserving folklore while embracing modernity.

Event curator Anupa Mehta said, "The aim is to bring together artists from different disciplines — contemporary artists, master craftsmen — to collaborate in this beautiful, serene setting." In addition to the Phad art, the exhibition also shines a spotlight on Bhil tribal ritualistic art from Madhya Pradesh. One of the standout pieces is the revival of some Pithoragarh paintings by master craftswoman Lado Bai.

"I revived the Pithoragarh paintings of the Bhil tribe, using coal and cow dung colours. These paintings, depicting various animistic themes, aim to bring prosperity to our farmlands," she said.

The camp drew a diverse crowd of local artists, painters, students, and art enthusiasts from across the country.

Participants found inspiration in nature, creating works that reflected the beauty and cultural richness of Jammu, Patnitop, and Sanget Valley.

Visual artist Rachita Datta from Jammu and Kashmir said, "My paintings are textile-based, reflecting my personal experiences and surroundings through a childlike imagination." An event titled "Sama-Vaya: Connecting Traditions" celebrates living traditions and underscores the adaptive power of tribal art in the contemporary world, without losing its cultural essence, officials said.

The Sama-Vaya Art Retreat brought together renowned artisans and craftsmen, including Suman Gupta, Sohan Singh, Neha Lavingia, and Rachana Badrika. Students from Jammu University's Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA) also engaged with the artists, enriching the experience through idea exchange.

Upen Anand, General Manager of Skyview by Empyrean, expressed his satisfaction with the event, saying, "We organized the Sama-Vaya exhibition again this year after last year's successful debut. We invited nationally awarded painters to promote nature and art in the Jammu region, enhancing Patnitop's appeal as a tourist destination." Sarojini, an artist from Bhopal, reflected on her experience and said "I appreciate being part of this art camp and creating works that reflect the harmony between humans and nature, featuring hills, valleys, and trees.