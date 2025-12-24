Tribal communities celebrate approval of PESA rules by Jharkhand cabinet

Ranchi, Dec 24 (PTI) People from tribal communities in Jharkhand on Wednesday celebrated 'PESA Mahotsav' here, a day after the state cabinet approved the rules under the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas Act.

Men and women, dressed in tribal outfits, gathered at the residence of senior Congress leader and Lohardaga MLA Rameshwar Oraon, playing 'dhols' and 'mandars', while smearing 'gulaal' on one another to celebrate the occasion.

They thanked the Hemant Soren-led alliance government in Jharkhand for clearing the PESA Rules, 2025.

The Act, recognising the rights of tribal communities in Scheduled Areas, was enacted in 1996; but despite the creation of a separate state in 2000, the law could not be implemented in Jharkhand in the absence of rules.

"The gram sabhas could not be empowered with the powers provisioned under the PESA Act in the absence of PESA rules. After the cabinet approved the rules, the gram sabhas will now get powers such as managing natural resources and consent to land acquisition," the former finance minister said.

The PESA rules were approved on Tuesday during the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

After the cabinet meeting, Soren had said that the government held a discussion with various stakeholders and took opinions of different departments to frame the rules. He said the Act will be implemented in a better manner in the scheduled areas of the state.

Neesha Oraon, who played a crucial role in drafting the rules during her tenure as the Panchayati Raj director, said, "We are really overjoyed and happy over the development. I would like to make it clear that I have not drafted the rules single-handedly. Many people helped draft the rules, including Tribal Research Institute (TRI), workers and officers of the Panchayati Raj Department and other stakeholders." The law, which was only on paper for many years, will now reach the ground, she said.

"The Panchayati Raj system was introduced after the 73rd amendment of the Constitution. But it was not extended to the tribal-dominated Fifth Scheduled areas. So, through PESA 1996, the Panchayati Raj system was extended to the Fifth Scheduled areas. There are 10 states in the country that come under the Fifth Schedule," the officer, currently posted in the Income Tax Department, said.

Oraon said PESA essentially promises people in the village level to manage the natural resources as per their traditional laws, which will lead to empowerment on the ground level.

"Once they start managing resources as per the needs of their villages, it will generate livelihood and funds released can be used for the development of their villages," she added.

In Jharkhand, 13 of 24 districts completely come under the Fifth Schedule, while two districts come partially under it, Panchayati Raj Department Secretary Manoj Kumar said on Tuesday.

The scheduled areas cover 16,022 villages and 2,074 panchayats.

The PESA offers powers to tribal communities in Scheduled Areas for self-governance.

The legislation restores and protects the rights of tribal communities over their land, water, forest resources, culture, and governance systems. It extends decentralised democracy to tribal communities by empowering tribal gram sabhas, a tribal leader said. PTI SAN SAN ACD