Tribal communities have always cared for environment and culture, says Scindia

Guna (MP), Feb 6 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday praised tribal communities, saying they have always cared for the environment and culture, and described them as pride of the country.

"Tribal communities have always come forward and cared for the environment and Indian culture. They are pride of this country. If the world had cared for the environment the way they (tribals) did, then this problem (climate change and global warming) would have not arisen," he said while speaking at Umri village in Guna district, his home turf.

Scindia also played a traditional 'dholak' with a group of tribals and danced with them on the occasion.

Recalling the contribution of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda in freedom struggle, Scindia said he had forced the British to retreat.

Munda is revered as God not just by tribals, but the entire 140 crore people of the country, said the BJP leader.

Scindia praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for celebrating Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (on November 15) in memory of Munda and for remembering other tribal icons and alleged the Congress never cared for honouring such great leaders who have protected India's culture.

He said the BJP government and the Prime Minister are committed to development of tribal communities. They are providing facilities like roads, water, house and cooking gas to them through various welfare schemes. PTI COR MAS RSY