Tribal communities to adopt Village Vision 2030 on Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The government will convene special gram sabhas in one lakh tribal-dominated villages on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, where communities will formally adopt the Tribal Village Vision 2030 as part of the ongoing Adi Sewa Parv, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said on Wednesday.

The Adi Sewa Parv, being held from September 17 to October 2, is part of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, billed as the world's largest tribal grassroots leadership programme, covering 11 crore citizens in 30 states and Union territories. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh on September 17.

The special gram sabhas will involve transect walks, focussed group discussions and gap analysis of development indicators, enabling the co-creation of a vision document outlining village-level priorities for Viksit Bharat@2047, the ministry said in a statement.

Each participating village will establish an Adi Sewa Kendra as a single-window citizen-service centre where residents will contribute an hour of voluntary service every week.

An artificial intelligence-enabled multilingual app, Adi Vaani, will also be introduced to connect government officers with tribal communities in their native languages.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said, "Passing the Tribal Village Vision 2030 Declaration in every village empowers communities to become co-creators of their own development. This initiative is a defining step towards Viksit Bharat@2047." The ministry said 20 lakh officials, self-help group women and youngsters have already been trained under the programme to ensure last-mile delivery of schemes and promote participatory governance.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey said the new service centres will ensure responsive administration at the doorstep.

The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, being celebrated during Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh (November 15, 2024 to November 15, 2025), aims to empower 11 crore tribal citizens across one lakh villages and lay the foundation for an inclusive and resilient India by 2047, the ministry said. PTI GVS RC