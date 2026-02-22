Tribal community’s Bhagoria festival to be celebrated as national event: CM Yadav

Mhow (MP), Feb 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that the popular Bhagoria festival in the state will be celebrated as a national festival.

The festival marks the onset of the spring season. The trademark celebration, especially of the tribal community, attracts tourists from India and abroad.

Addressing a programme for the inauguration and foundation-laying of various works worth Rs 85 crore at Mhowgaon in the Mhow assembly constituency, Yadav said the area will get a 100-bed hospital.

The Mhowgaon local body will be upgraded from a nagar parishad to a municipality, he said.

The chief minister said Madhya Pradesh is moving rapidly towards self-reliance through balanced development of rural and urban areas.

“We have made development the basis of nation-building and are taking the state forward with that resolve. The ongoing development works will make the state a new centre of education, tourism and basic facilities in the coming time,” he said.

Yadav also referred to works being undertaken in honour of tribal icon Tantya Mama and said that the Bhagoria festival will be celebrated as a national festival.

This year, the seven-day Bhagoria festival will be held from Feb 24 to March 2. The Bhil, Bhilala and Barela tribes in districts like Alirajpur, Jabua, Barwani, Khargone and Ratlam celebrate it.

He also inaugurated the Sandeepani Government Model Higher Secondary School, built at Rs 38 crore.

Yadav also unveiled the statue of Jan Sangh founder member Nanaji Deshmukh.

He said Deshmukh was not just a politician but a great practitioner of social transformation who dedicated his life to rural development, education and self-reliance. PTI LAL NR