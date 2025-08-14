Tribal contractual employees in Nashik stage protest demanding full-time jobs

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Daily wagers or contractual employees from the tribal community on Thursday staged a demonstration outside the Tribal Development Commissioner's office here seeking full-time government jobs.

Tribal community members have been staging protests outside the office for the last 35 days.

More than a hundred protesters gathered at the spot on Thursday, seeking a meeting with the commissioner, a police official said.

The protesters included teachers working on a daily wage basis at government schools.

Police were deployed in large numbers outside the Adivasi Vikas Bhavan situated at Mumbai Naka, the protest site. PTI DC KRK