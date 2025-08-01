Tribal council in Meghalaya asks border villages to report illegal cross-border movement

Shillong, Aug 1 (PTI) The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya on Friday urged traditional village heads to stay vigilant and immediately report any illegal cross-border movements to the authorities in their respective districts in view of neighbouring Assam government's crackdown against illegal settlers, an official said.

Citing media reports of Assam government's crackdown, the KHADC warned of possible illegal entry or fleeing of individuals into villages under its jurisdiction, especially those along the interstate boundary.

In a circular issued on Friday, the KHADC urged all 'Hima' to instruct their respective 'Dorbar Shnong' and 'Dorbar Raid' to remain alert and prevent non indigenous or unauthorised persons from entering or settling in their areas. It stressed that any such case must be taken seriously and reported immediately to the state authorities, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) has also launched action against illegal settlers and razed six illegally built houses on council land in the Garo Hills region, along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The demolition was carried out on July 29, after notices to the occupants failed to elicit valid land documentation.

Both councils have emphasised the need for heightened community vigilance to protect tribal land rights amid concerns over rising migration pressure in border areas. PTI JOP RG