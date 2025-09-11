Tribal couple, 2 children murdered in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

Raigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) A tribal couple and their two minor children were murdered allegedly by unidentified persons and their bodies concealed in a vegetable garden at their home in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Thursday.

Some locals complained of a foul smell emanating from the house located at Thusukela village under Kharsia police chowki limits for the last two days, following which a team of security personnel was sent there on Thursday, Kharsia Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prabhat Patel said.

The police found the blood-soaked bodies of a tribal man, his wife, and their two children hidden under a heap of cow dung at the vegetable garden in the backyard of their house, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Budhram Oraon (45), his wife Sahodra (40), son Arvind (12), and daughter Shivangi (5), he said.

The victims, who were last seen outside their house on Tuesday, appeared to have been hacked to death with an axe, which has been recovered from the spot, Patel said.

A forensic team and dog squad have reached the spot, while the bodies have been sent to Kharsia hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. PTI COR TKP GK