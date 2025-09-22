Tribal couple dies in wall collapse in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore (Odisha) Sept 22 (PTI) A tribal couple died and their daughter was injured when a portion of a mud wall collapsed on them while they were sleeping in their house in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Mahadev Sarani village within Basta police station limits in the district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Pitha Murmu (35) and his wife Laxmi (30), they said.

Police said their 12-year-old daughter sustained injuries in the incident.

According to police, the mud wall was soaked with rainwater, and a portion of it caved in and fell where the couple was sleeping.

Basta police station inspector-in-charge Ranjeet Kumar Sahoo said they recovered the bodies and took them to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.