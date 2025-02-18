Tribal couple killed over suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada (Odisha), Feb 18 (PTI) A tribal couple was allegedly axed to death on the suspicion of practising witchcraft in a village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night at Kitabeda village in the district.

The deceased were identified as Debendra Naik (48) and his wife Champa Naik (45).

Police have arrested one person in connection with the killing and registered a murder case, an officer said.

