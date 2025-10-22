Tribal couple murdered in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh; police launch probe

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Oct 22 (PTI) Unidentified assailants allegedly brutally murdered a tribal couple at their home in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Wednesday.

Guruwar Singh Rathiya (35), who worked as a labourer, and his wife Manita Rathiya (30) were found lying dead in a pool of blood in the courtyard of their house in Bhendra village under Gharghoda police station limits early Wednesday morning, a police official here said.

Their three children, in the age group of 1 to 6 years, were also in the house at the time of the incident and were unharmed, he said.

The motive behind the double murder was yet to be ascertained. Two suspects were being questioned, the official said.

After being alerted, a police team, along with forensic experts and a dog squad, went to the spot, he said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the couple was beaten to death with sticks, the official said.

The bodies were sent to a hospital in Gharghoda for a post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the killings. PTI