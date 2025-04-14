Tribal couple murdered in Jharkhand's Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand), Apr 14 (PTI) A young tribal couple were murdered by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Monday.

The victims, identified as Mohan Soren (30) and his wife Veronica Hembram (27), were hacked to death with sharp weapons in the woman's paternal house in Paharpur village in Gopikandar police station area late on Sunday.

Gopikandar police station officer-in-charge Sumit Bhagat said after the police were informed, a team along with a dog squad rushed to the spot on Sunday midnight.

Police investigation was underway but the identity of the killers or the motive behind the murders were yet to be ascertained, he said, adding it was not yet known how the assailants entered the house. PTI COR BS ACD