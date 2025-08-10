Tribal-dominated Jawhar gets new court building

Palghar, Aug 10 (PTI) The inauguration of a modern civil and criminal court building in Jawhar in Palghar district is the beginning of a new era of judicial process in tribal and remote areas, Bombay High Court judge Justice Girish Kulkarni said.

"Until now, residents of Jawhar and neighbouring villages had to travel to Talasari in Palghar, or even Nashik, for court proceedings. Now that the court is functioning locally, citizens will be able to access justice more easily and swiftly," Justice Kulkarni said on Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of eminent members of the judiciary, judicial officers, local representatives, police officials and lawyers.

The new building houses spacious courtrooms, lawyer chambers, witness waiting rooms, state-of-the-art offices for registration and record management, and facilities for persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

Highlighting the vision for digital transformation, Justice Kulkarni announced plans for facilities such as e-court services, online case registration, and video conferencing for hearings.

"This will enable citizens to benefit from the digital justice system," he said.

Justice Manjusha Deshpande emphasised the need to simplify judicial processes in rural and tribal belts.

"The new court building will not only speed up the resolution of pending cases, but also make it easier for citizens to approach the court for their rights. It will encourage transparency, swift decision-making, and greater public trust in the judicial system," she said.

Thane District and Sessions Judge Srinivas Agarwal called the development "an important step" in fulfilling the judiciary's responsibility to provide justice quickly, transparently, and easily.

"This court will save time and money for thousands of citizens in Jawhar taluka and surrounding areas, and strengthen their faith in the justice system," he said. PTI COR NSK