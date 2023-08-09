Tribal festival begins in Jharkhand's Ranchi

Ranchi, Aug 9 (PTI) A two-day tribal festival began on Wednesday in Jharkhand's Ranchi to showcase the diverse art, culture and tradition of the community through various programmes. Several programmes, such as dance, music, song, fashion show, film, painting and food fest, were organised in the Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav, an official said.

The beginning of the tribal festival coincided with the 'International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples'.

Tribal artists from Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat have arrived here and are displaying their art, culture and tradition at Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Museum near Jail Chowk area here.

The festival began with a grand tribal rally - ‘Riz Rang Rasika’ - originating from Ranchi’s Karam Toli area in the afternoon.

Attired with traditional dresses, men and women from 32 tribes, including Asur, Baiga, Birhor, Chero, Munda, Oraon, Mal Pahariya, Santhal, Karmali and Kharwar, participated in the rally, and danced to the tune of traditional musical instruments.

The march culminated at the festival venue near Jail Chowk.

After the formal inaugural function, in which 35 books were released by Tribal Research Institute, Ranchi, and a postal stamp on ‘Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav-2023’ was unveiled, the dance and musical troops from various states enthralled the audience.

Noted Nagpur singer Monika Mundu performed at the festival. On the first day, tribal artistes from Andhra Pradesh presented the Kommu Koya dance, while people from Odisha showcased the Paroja dance form.

Garasia tribe from Rajasthan exhibited Valar while Kerala artistes performed Palian dance. Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Band is also scheduled to perform tonight.

Jharkhand’s Chau dance and traditional music instrument mandar playing by Rajesh Baraik and Nagpuri folk song by Mukund Lal Nayak were also presented at the event during the day. PTI SAN BDC