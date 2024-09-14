Tribal festival ‘Karam’ celebrated with traditional fervour in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 14 (PTI)The Tribal community’s one of the biggest festivals 'Karam', also known as 'Karma', was celebrated with traditional fervour in Jharkhand on Saturday.

The tribals worship the Karam tree on the occasion and pray to Mother Nature to ensure a rich harvest in the kharif season.

They clean their houses and decorate them with flowers and leaves. In the evening, they worship the Karam tree. Also, all girls and women pray for the well-being of their brothers.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended his wishes on the occasion.

"This holy festival, which reflects the unity of human life with nature and the unbreakable love and respect between brothers and sisters, is a symbol of our rich culture and civilization. I wish that this festival brings happiness in the lives of all," Soren posted on X.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also wished for happiness and peace for everyone.

"Karam festival gives us the message of conservation of nature. This festival is also a symbol of mutual harmony and affection between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious occasion, I wish happiness and peace for everyone," the Governor posted on X.

Adivasi Jan Parishad president Prem Sahi Munda said that the festival is celebrated for various reasons such as people pray to the Karam tree for a good harvest after the sowing season ends.

"This festival also reflects the bonding between brothers and sisters. The festival is also known as Karma as it inspires people to do good deeds in life," he said. PTI SAN SBN SAN SBN