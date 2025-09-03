Tribal festival 'Karam' celebrated with traditional fervour in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 3 (PTI) People from tribal communities across Jharkhand on Wednesday celebrated 'Karam', one of the biggest festivals in the state.

As part of the festival, people worship ‘Karam’ trees and pray for rich harvest in the Kharif season. It is also symbolic of sibling love and conservation of nature.

Homes are also decorated with flowers and leaves to signify the occasion.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and other dignitaries took part in the ‘Karam Mahotsav’ organised at the tribal hostel complex in Ranchi Women's College on Wednesday evening.

"We are all bound by the traditions and culture of this land. People from every section and community move forward with their respective customs and culture," Soren said.

"Our ancestors entrusted us with the responsibility of taking forward significant occasions like the ‘Karam’ festival. Our generation, along with future generations, should continue to uphold this rich tradition with reverence and harmony," he said.

Earlier in the day, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Soren greeted people on the occasion.

"This folk festival conveys the message of sibling love, nature conservation, and environmental balance. May this festival bring health, happiness, and prosperity to everyone's life. This is my heartfelt wish," Gangwar said in a post on X.

Soren said the festival is a "symbol of the tribals' rich culture, civilisation and way of life".

"This festival reflects the unbreakable bond between siblings, social harmony, and our deep faith and gratitude towards nature. It is a unique gift given to us by our ancestors. On this day, through worship, we pray for happiness, prosperity, good harvests, and a healthy society," Soren said.

"The ‘Karam’ festival conveys the message of sustainable development for life and society by living in harmony with nature. On this sacred occasion, let us all come together to pledge to preserve our customs and traditions, empower society, and protect the environment," the CM added. PTI SAN RBT