Tribal festival 'Medaram Jatara' to be conducted on lines of Kumbh Mela, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the Telangana government will conduct 'Medaram Jatara', the world's biggest biennial tribal festival, on the lines of the Kumbh Mela.

As part of 'Medaram Jatara' or 'Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jatara', tribals worship tribal folk goddesses Sammakka and her daughter Saralamma. The festival will be held from January 28 to 31 in Mulugu district.

Participating in a cultural event in Mulugu, Reddy said in a first, the state government held a cabinet meeting outside Hyderabad in Medaram, according to an official release.

'Medaram Jatara' is a historical event which symbolises courage transformed into divinity, he said, invoking Sammakka and Saralamma who led a revolt against the Kakatiya dynasty.

The CM recalled that he embarked on a 'padayatra' from Medaram on February 6, 2023, with a resolve to dethrone the BRS government.

With the blessings of the goddesses, the Congress government came to power in the state, he added.

"I consider it my good fortune to develop Medaram," Reddy said.

The development works and stone structures were completed within 100 days ahead of the beginning of the tribal festival, he said. PTI VVK DIV DIV