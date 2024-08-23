Tribal girl commits suicide at hostel of ashram school in Palghar

Palghar, Aug 23 (PTI) An 18-year-old tribal girl allegedly committed suicide in the hostel of a government-run ashram school in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Shubhangi Ramdas Pagi, a Class 10 student, was found hanging from the ceiling at the hostel of an ashram school in Sakur in Jawhar taluka on August 20, an official from Jawhar police station said.

Based on the information, officials from the Jawhar police station visited the hostel on Thursday, he said.

While no suicide note has been recovered so far, a probe is underway to find out the reason for the extreme step, the official said, adding that the police have taken note of the incident but not registered a case as yet. PTI COR ARU