Tribal girl 'gang-raped' in Jharkhand, two accused held

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Sep 9 (PTI) A tribal girl was allegedly raped by two men in a forest in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Tuesday.

The two accused, both in their mid-20s, were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape in the forest under the Chandil Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

"According to a complaint, the teenage girl, along with her friend, went to a ration shop on Monday, and the accused forcibly took her to a nearby forest on a motorcycle. They allegedly raped the minor there," Chandil Police Station officer-in-charge Dilshan Birua said.

The girl's friend, who managed to escape from the clutches of the accused, told the villagers about the incident, and locals launched a search operation along with the police, he said.

"The girl, belonging to the Sabar tribe, was found in an unconscious state in the forest. The minor was taken to a private clinic, where doctors referred to the MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur. She was undergoing treatment there," the officer said.

The minor and the accused underwent medical tests, he added.