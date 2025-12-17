Tribal girl ''raped'' by distant relative in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, one held

Baripada (Odisha), Dec 17 (PTI) A five-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by one of her distant relatives in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who resides in the neighbourhood of the minor's family, was arrested, a senior officer said.

The girl's mother lodged a complaint with Baripada Sadar Police Station, alleging that the girl was lured by the accused with a promise of giving biscuits and taken to a bamboo forest where she was allegedly raped on Monday evening, he said.

When the girl started screaming, her aunt and mother reached the spot and rescued her, the officer said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act, and the statements of the complainant and the minor have been recorded, Baripada Sadar Police Station inspector in-charge Aditya Prasad Jena said.

The girl has been admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital here for a medical examination and collection of biological samples, the officer said.

The investigation into the alleged rape is underway, he added.