Tribal girl 'raped' in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Nov 21 (PTI) A 14-year-old tribal girl has allegedly been raped by her neighbour in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place in Ladhup panchayat under the jurisdiction of Chandwa police station on Wednesday, but came to light when the victim, along with her parents, lodged a complaint during the day.

"A case has been registered under POCSO Act, and the girl sent for a medical check-up. The accused is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab him," Chandwa police station officer-in-charge Randhir Kumar told PTI.

Kumar said that the accused had lured the girl with something, and took her to an isolated place and raped her.

"We are probing the allegations. The girl has not suffered any external injury," the police officer said.

Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav told PTI that the accused is an adult and aged between 18 and 20 years. PTI CORR ANB ACD