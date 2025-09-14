Tribal girl's body found near river in J'khand's Pakur

Pakur, Sep 14 (PTI) The body of a 14-year-old tribal girl was found in a mysterious condition near the Bansaloi river in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Sunday, police said.

Amrapara Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Madan Sharma, told PTI that they received information about the body of a girl near the Bansaloi river and rushed to the spot.

"... we found a bag near the body which contained a school uniform, copies, pens, and slippers. We also found a packet of poison near the spot and a packet of breakfast. There was foam coming out from the mouth of the girl. Prima facie, it appears to be suicide. But we have sent the body for post-mortem at Pakur Sadar Hospital and can ascertain the cause of death only after the autopsy report," said Sharma.

Police also claimed that villagers have informed them that the deceased girl was a class 7 student at Kanya Madhya Vidyalaya in Amrapara Main Market.

"The deceased girl's relative said that she was married to a native of Jadaki Manjhi Tola a few days ago but was living with her mother, who had gone out for treatment at the time of incident," the police officer said.

"We are currently investigating all aspects of the incident and waiting for the autopsy report," said Sharma. PTI ANB RG